Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Laurel County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky county need your help to find a missing man.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 66-year-old Charles Click. He was last seen on KY 770 about ten miles south of London around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

He is described as white, 5′9″ tall, and weighing 210 pounds with gray hair.

We are told he may be driving a gray Dodge Caravan with North Dakota plates.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000.

