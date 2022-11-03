Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell.

Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to be heroin, a crystal substance believed to be meth, Suboxone strips and tablets believed to be Xanax. Detectives also found several sets of digital scales, small plastic bags, more than $3,600 in cash, two handguns and multiple rounds of ammo.

Here is a list of those arrested. They are all from New Tazewell.

Andrew Martinez, 31

Michael Martinez, 35

Victoria Campbell, 29

Brandy Brock, 28

Zel Jackson, 31

All face drug possession and other charges. They are being held at the Claiborne County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.