First responders, community members honor police officer killed in crash

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of first responders and community members paid their respects to Officer Logan Medlock Thursday evening.

Medlock was killed early Sunday morning when a drunk driver crashed into his police cruiser.

A visitation service was held at Corinth Baptist Church in London.

A procession of police cars brought Officer Medlock to the church just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The procession was just one way Officer Medlock was honored.

“The flag on his casket will be ceremony folded and given to his wife and son, flyover, carried the final leg of the journey, to the grave, carried on a horse-drawn‚ like used in Arlington National Cemetery,” said Eric Johnson with Supporting Heroes.

Medlock worked several years as a police officer, but he was also a volunteer firefighter, and he worked at the Laurel County Jail.

“Characteristics and traits like that are very difficult to find these days,” said Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley. “We have people who go on break and never come back. I think acts like that are some of the things that showed some of the integrity he had.”

He will be remembered for his kind heart and his dedication to the community.

“Medlock was a great person, very kind and caring. He’d give his shirt off his back for anybody,” Austin Landrum said.

First responders from across the country came to Eastern Kentucky to honor his life.

“I’ve made too many of these funerals, and when one family hurts, the whole community hurts and every officer hurts,” David Minniear, with the Jeffersontown Police Department, said.

Minniear said the first responder family always comes together when a tragedy happens, and they will continue to do that.

“That’s what we do. We’re a police family, first responders. You’ll find the same with EMS and the fire department. When there’s a tragedy we all come together,” Minniear added.

A funeral service for Officer Medlock is scheduled for noon on Friday at Corinth Baptist Church.

The procession will travel from the church, through downtown, and it will end at Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy.

Police said they want as many people as possible to line the streets to view the procession.

