Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky

Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky
Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple county offices are up for grabs in Perry County.

Three candidates are running for Perry County attorney, while others are putting their names in the hat for jailer, among other offices.

”I think everybody should vote, that’s your right, so if you live in the United States of America, go vote,” said voter Tammy Stacy.

At least 500 voters in Perry County have voted in the midterm election so far, that includes absentee ballots.

”I look for more to be early voting than coming out on Tuesday, that’s just my opinion,” said Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier.

A voter we talked with at the Perry County Courthouse said she voted early for convenience.

”Not even five minutes, it was easy and quick.. just like being back in high school and grade school, doing those little boxes,” said Stacy. “Just make sure you color them in good and scan that thing through there, and when your little flag comes up you’re good to go.”

Napier said some people impacted by flooding may have an issue heading out to vote.

”Myself personally, I think, probably the northern part of Perry County, probably, people won’t vote, they are just still trying to get their life back,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockdown generic photo.
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
Alex Hamilton, who is listed at Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Baseball coach indicted, accused of showing sex video to underage kids
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Christian Soehnlein
Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury

Latest News

You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 on CBS at 8 p.m....
CBS announces holiday special schedule
Photo Courtesy: Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Two injured in early morning crash in Lawrence County
Governor Andy Beshear addressing education on Team Kentucky
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holding weekly Team Kentucky briefing
Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky...
One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities