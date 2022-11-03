Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple county offices are up for grabs in Perry County.

Three candidates are running for Perry County attorney, while others are putting their names in the hat for jailer, among other offices.

”I think everybody should vote, that’s your right, so if you live in the United States of America, go vote,” said voter Tammy Stacy.

At least 500 voters in Perry County have voted in the midterm election so far, that includes absentee ballots.

”I look for more to be early voting than coming out on Tuesday, that’s just my opinion,” said Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier.

A voter we talked with at the Perry County Courthouse said she voted early for convenience.

”Not even five minutes, it was easy and quick.. just like being back in high school and grade school, doing those little boxes,” said Stacy. “Just make sure you color them in good and scan that thing through there, and when your little flag comes up you’re good to go.”

Napier said some people impacted by flooding may have an issue heading out to vote.

”Myself personally, I think, probably the northern part of Perry County, probably, people won’t vote, they are just still trying to get their life back,” he said.

