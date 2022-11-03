Delphi murder case being appointed new judge, former judge recuses himself

Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WAVE) - A Carroll County judge who was assigned the case for Richard Allen, accused of killing 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” Germain, recused himself from the case on Thursday.

Judge Benjamin A. Diener requested to be recused from the case, according to the Indiana Supreme Court.

The court is now in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Frank Gull as special judge in the case.

The announcement was made shortly after the judge agreed to release more details in the case following a “storm” of requests for updates.

The Indiana Supreme Court said a judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal and a special judge will be appointed to the case.

A motion was also fled Thursday to transfer Allen into the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.

The motion stated Allen was “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, or represents a substantial threat to the safety of others.”

Allen was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with two counts of murder in connection to the death of Williams and German, who disappeared after hiking on the Monon High Bridge in Feb. 2017.

A court date for Allen is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023.

