CBS announces holiday special schedule

(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away.

CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m.



Friday, Nov. 25

Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m.



Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m.



A Christmas Proposal - 9 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 26

Robbie The Reindeer - 8 p.m.



The Story Of Santa Claus - 9 p.m.



Tuesday, Nov. 29

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8 p.m.



Reindeer In Here - 9 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 4

Fit For Christmas - 8:30 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 11

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8 p.m.



Must Love Christmas 9 p.m.



Thursday, Dec. 15

A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of “Ghosts’ - 8 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 16

Reindeer In Here - 8 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 18

When Christmas Was Young - 8:30 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove - 8 p.m.



Christmas Takes Flight - 9 p.m.



Wednesday, Dec. 28

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors - 8 p.m.



The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman - 10 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 8 p.m.

THE CBS Holiday Collection is bringing you even MORE this season.



Consider your holiday plans covered!😉 #morethemerrier pic.twitter.com/fyTMZcvmMU — CBS (@CBS) October 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.