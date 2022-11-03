BSCTC hosts post-incarceration workforce reentry simulation

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Department of Corrections is working to immerse employers in the institutional barriers that come with formerly incarcerated people trying to reenter the workforce.

The department partnered with Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the EKCEP’s SITE program Thursday, hosting a workshop to discuss the obstacles that come to those looking for work post-incarceration and the opportunities for employers to be better at helping with that transition.

The program includes situational scenarios, strict schedules, and more, with a desire to create as accurate an environment as possible to show the employers what it’s like on the other side of the situation. From driver’s license re-instatement to drug testing, those involved said it shows how difficult the process may be.

“It helps employers be more empathetic to those individuals that are either in recovery or re-entering from post-incarceration. Because the situational atmosphere around those individuals are gonna be much more complex,” said Carl Wilson, BSCTC Apprenticeship Program Coordinator. “It prepares them for what’s coming- what they’ll see. Because it’s very difficult once you’re in those situations. Any of these barriers will tend to derail the process. It helps them anticipate those types of issues.”

He said the feedback of the program was “incredible” to those involved, seeing the obligations and the obstacles that are involved.

Wilson said the program will be headed to schools soon, showing high school seniors what the process looks like as well.

