Big warm up and windy weather fuel fire dangers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are back to some semblance of sunshine throughout the region this afternoon as we continue to work through this afternoon and into this evening. Dry weather looks to stick around for awhile, but we also look to see an increase in our fire danger into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to see things clear out as we head through tonight. Even with the skies clear, the warm airmass we have in place will prevent us from falling too much overnight as lows only get down into the lower to middle 50s.

Sunshine continues tomorrow as our pattern really takes shape for the weekend. We’ll be on the back side of high pressure scooting east, while we’ll be ahead of strong low pressure forming to our west. This creates what we in the weather community call a “pressure gradient,” allowing gusty southwest winds to pump warm air into the area. Not only will that combine with sunshine to help temperatures soar into the upper 70s, but that wind combined with dry ground and dry air will create very favorable conditions for wildfires to spread. Please do not burn outside!

During the evening, we’ll be falling through the 60s during the first round of the high school playoffs, so not too bad if you’re heading out to the game! We settle back into the lower to middle 50s again with skies staying clear.

The Weekend and Beyond

We’re keeping the Friday theme going into Saturday. Plenty of warmth with highs near 80°, breezy conditions near 20-25 mph, and very dry ground will once again keep the fire danger high as we head into the afternoon hours. Clouds will start to increase, though, as a cold front tries to approach from the west. I can’t rule out a shower, but most will stay dry overnight with lows well above normal in the middle 60s.

That cold front will try to bring showers into the region for the day on Sunday as it continues to weaken. We’ll still see highs climb into the middle 70s both Sunday and Monday as the front stalls and lifts back north as a warm front. Showers will be with us, but not quite enough to put a dent in the drought. Sunshine is back toward midweek with highs staying in the lower to middle 70s.

