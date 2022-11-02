VIDEO: Runaway van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

Video shows a man chasing a runaway van down a street in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Source: KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday.

Witnesses in the neighborhood shared surveillance video with KKTV that shows part of the incident. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear it hit the fence.

KKTV chief photographer Mike Petkash arrived at the crash scene and noted that it appeared a tree behind the fence on a hill may have kept the van from going into the parking lot shared by several businesses, or it may have even kept the van from hitting a building.

KKTV reports that the man who chased the van was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Colorado Springs police said the man will be cited for a parking violation for leaving a vehicle unattended vehicle with a fine of $35.

Currently, it is unclear what will happen about the property damage portion of the incident.

WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
School lockdown generic photo.
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools
Alex Hamilton, who is listed at Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Baseball coach indicted, accused of showing sex video to underage kids
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help

Latest News

FILE - Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Boys movement, stands with his rifle outside...
2 alleged ‘boogaloo’ members arrested in Michigan and Ohio
wmc
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs
FILE - North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, the latest...
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
wmc
2022 Memphis Housing Summit focuses on affordable housing options
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
After Pelosi attack, House chair wants answers from police