Use these tips to save money on your heating bills

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We typically start seeing colder days this time of year.

”When we get our lows in the 30′s, and then our highs drop in the 60′s, and cloudy days like today, you start seeing people kick on the heat,” said Ryan Henderson with Jackson Energy Cooperative.

Some people may be holding out until the very last second to turn their heat on. Power officials said there are ways to save on your bill.

They suggest opening your curtains during the day to let sunlight in and closing them at night to keep the heat in. Another big energy consumer is your water heater.

”That water heater is designed to have hot water ready when you need it at the temperature you have it set at, and it’s reheating that water periodically all day long, whether you are using it or not,” he added. “If you stand to drop a few degrees, it will save a few bucks there.”

Before winter hits, take a look around your house, and make sure cracks around your doors, attics and windows are sealed to keep the cold out and heat in.

”Customers should be making sure their heat pumps are working properly and that all the ductwork is working properly,” said Sarah Nusbaum with Kentucky Power.

Loose ductwork could lead to a 35 percent energy loss. Space heaters also waste energy.

”You know, when it gets into the teens and single-digit temperatures, it can be handy to have in a bedroom,” said Henderson. “Just beware they do use more power than they look like they should use.”

