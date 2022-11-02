Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small meets with EKY community leaders announcing more than $400,000 in grants

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small announced more than $478,000 for several Eastern Kentucky businesses and communities.

The investments are aimed at improving the quality of life in the Kentucky Highlands Community Network region of Eastern Kentucky.

Two Rural Business Development Grants and six Community Facilities grants were announced.

USDA Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said she loved getting to spend time talking with community leaders about the future of Eastern Kentucky.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s focus is on rural partners and how we can work with people living in rural places to develop their dreams to invest in their plan,” Small said.

Xochitl Torres Small added the plans for each of these counties are exciting.

“Whether it was talking about affordable house,” she said. “Whether it was talking about creating jobs. Whether it was talking about investing in new markets. There’s clearly a lot of great plans here. A lot of resiliencies and a lot of dreams that we’re proud to be a part of.”

One group that received a grant was the Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp. The grant was worth $99,999 for Rural Business Development.

Sandi Curd said, if Eastern Kentucky as a whole is not strong, the individual counties will not be strong.

“Let’s help out the Breathitt Counties, the Owsley Counties, the Lee Counties,” said Curd. “Let’s help out Pike and Floyd and those. Until we are all economically not distressed, we can’t stop, and we have to collaborate and help as much as we can.”

Recipients include Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation Inc, Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation, Hyden-Leslie County Water District, City of Pineville, Perry County Fiscal Court, City of Middlesboro and Cawood Water District.

