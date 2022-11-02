Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company opens its doors again following historic flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months ago, historic flooding ravaged the Appalachian Artisan Center’s Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company, leaving many employees uncertain about their futures with the company.

“I really didn’t know what was gonna come of our job,” said Troublesome Creek Luthier Jeremy Haney, who also lost his apartment to the flood. “In my mind, it was gone. There was no getting it back, it was just washed away.”

But, now that the company has opened its doors once again, things are finally looking up for Troublesome Creek and its employees.

“I’ve seen a lot of evidence of God working through the community of people to help one another and just a great stride and effort of people cleaning up the mess,” said Haney.

Troublesome Creek is now operating from another building owned by the Artisan Center. Employees will resume production and the Appalachian School of Luthiery will host classes there until the original buildings are repaired.

“We really do want to fill that parking lot with cars because to the people who get jobs, who earn jobs, through Troublesome Creek,” said Doug Naselroad, Appalachian School of Luthiery Director. “Its really a lifesaver. Its important to them.”

The Appalachian Artisan Center was also awarded $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission to continue Troublesome Creek’s work with those in recovery.

This grant will also help to provide behavioral health services, peer mentoring, transitional housing, onsite meals and other things needed to promote and enhance the lives of the luthiers who work with Troublesome Creek.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.