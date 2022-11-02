Numerous school districts close due to illness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week.

Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9.

Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing NTI, or non-traditional instruction, on those days.

Jackson Independent Schools will also be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but it will only have NTI learning on Thursday.

School leaders there say attendance was 70 percent Tuesday.

Because of the July flood, some students are still living in trailers and homes without heat.

District officials said canceling classes was a tough call they had to make.

So far this year, Kentucky health leaders have confirmed close to 400 cases.

