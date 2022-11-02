Magoffin County musician debuts first music video

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Zoe Howard, a Magoffin County native and local musician, debuted her first music video at the Mountain Arts Center on Tuesday evening.

Zoe Howard and Yellowline formed in 2020 and soon after released their first EP. Now, two years later and after several delays, the band released its first music video with the help of a local business, Stevens Media Services, as well as UPIKE Film & Media Arts students and staff.

Howard added that her song “Burn” is all about burning bad memories and is excited to debut the music video.

“‘Burn’ is a message to everyone about burning all the bad memories away, you know?” said Howard. “I’m super happy that we did this music video and it finally came out, you know, due to a lot of cancellations, but that’s okay because I’m glad it’s out now.”

Howard added that you can find more of her music on the band’s YouTube channel and wanted to thank all of those who supported her.

