Lose your community college credentials in a recent natural disaster? KCTCS will replace them for free

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are a graduate of one of several Kentucky community colleges and have been affected by recent natural disasters, officials have a deal you probably want to hear.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System, or KCTCS, announced Wednesday it will replace paper credentials, like certificates or diplomas, at no cost.

The offer is available to students and graduates of eight colleges that serve areas impacted by the late 2021 tornadoes in Western Kentucky and the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. They include Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Hazard Community and Technical College, Henderson Community College, Hopkinsville Community College, Madisonville Community College, Somerset Community College, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The replacement cost is typically $25-$35 for printing and mailing the duplicate.

If you need to request a replacement, you can do that by clicking here.

