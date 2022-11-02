Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools

School lockdown generic photo.
School lockdown generic photo.(wcax)
By Dakota Makres and Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials confirmed the lockdown at Black Mountain Elementary School and Evarts Elementary School was lifted.

Officials added the two schools will dismiss on a regular schedule.

The schools were placed under lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.

“The alleged assailant had indicated to authorities he was going to get his children from the Black Mountain School. Therefore, to protect the school, it was placed on lockdown,” officials said.

We were told the incident started at Evarts Elementary when a woman, who officials said is the victim, came to the school needing help from school police officers.

The suspect was later arrested.

More below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Heather Lesak
KSP releases name of woman who died in Knox Co. crash
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
FILE PHOTO: Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch in Perry District Court earlier this year.
Eastern Ky. sheriff found not guilty in assault case
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help

Latest News

Numerous school districts close due to illness
Long-time Lexington nightclub Soundbar announced that it will host its ‘last dance’ on...
Staple of Lexington LGBTQ community shutting down
Use these tips to save money on your heating bills
Photo Courtesy: Jackson Police Department Facebook
Breathitt County shooting suspect indicted by grand jury