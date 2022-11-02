Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials confirmed the lockdown at Black Mountain Elementary School and Evarts Elementary School was lifted.

Officials added the two schools will dismiss on a regular schedule.

The schools were placed under lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.

“The alleged assailant had indicated to authorities he was going to get his children from the Black Mountain School. Therefore, to protect the school, it was placed on lockdown,” officials said.

We were told the incident started at Evarts Elementary when a woman, who officials said is the victim, came to the school needing help from school police officers.

The suspect was later arrested.

More below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.