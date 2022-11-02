Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.

Ball is in his first year as the principal of Dunbar, after being hired this past summer.

“We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be fully investigated. Per our normal human resources procedures, Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave” Fayette County Public Schools said In a statement to WKYT

The district did not specify the concerns raised.

