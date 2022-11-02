Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng

Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng.

Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.

Police said the two men are suspected of stealing more than $3 million worth of ginseng, a medicinal plant used for health-related purposes.

In one case, Scott and McCane were accused of breaking into River City Storage at Freys Hill Road in late August and pushing out two 55-gallon barrels filled with high grade ginseng.

The owner told police the total value of the ginseng was around $109,700.

Scott appeared in court on Tuesday morning where a judge placed his bond at $50,000.

Both Scott and McCane are scheduled back in court on Friday.

