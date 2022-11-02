KSP releases name of woman who died in Knox Co. crash

BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 9:45 a.m.: Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT the woman who died in the crash was Thelma Ash, 81, of Oregon.

Troopers said Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Barbourville ARH where she later died.

Jacobs said another person involved in the crash is in critical condition.

We are waiting for more information to be released later Wednesday.

Update 11/02/22: Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 10 tell WYMT US-25E is back open.

Original Story:

Both directions of US-25E in Knox County were closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox Central High School.

Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two vehicles were involved in a crash, as were “multiple patients.”

Kentucky State Police Post 10 Public Affairs Trooper Shane Jacobs posted that a woman from Oregon was taken to Barbourville ARH where she was pronounced dead. Four people were flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

The initial KSP investigation indicates that a black Chevrolet Equinox was trying to turn left from US-25E onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed into the northbound lane in front of a Kia Soul driving north.

Dispatchers told WYMT that three EMS units and four helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Officials tell WYMT that US-25E is closed in both directions for two to three miles past the entrance to KY-3439, which can be used as a detour.

It is not known when the road may re-open. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

