Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury

Christian Soehnlein
Christian Soehnlein(Jessamine County Detention Center)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months.

Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.

Bates added Soehnlein took $4,000 upfront from a widow who suffered flood damage. We are told he never performed any repairs.

The Knott County attorney’s office charged Soehnlein with multiple crimes including theft.

On Tuesday, he appeared in front of Judge Dennis Prater to determine if probable cause could be found to send the case to the grand jury. During the hearing, officials decided to send the case on.

Soehnlein is being held in Jessamine County Detention Center on unrelated drug charges in addition to the charges in Knott County.

