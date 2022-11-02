Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport. (Source: WSVN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) – A 6-year-old boy is back with his mother in south Florida after being kidnapped by his father and grandmother, police said.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was flown into Miami International Airport Tuesday night.

He was reported missing in late August.

On Sunday, Jorge was spotted in a Walmart – in Canada.

His mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, spent the past two months helping the FBI and local authorities with the search.

The father and grandmother have been taken into police custody.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
School lockdown generic photo.
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools
Alex Hamilton, who is listed at Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Baseball coach indicted, accused of showing sex video to underage kids
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help

Latest News

FILE - Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Boys movement, stands with his rifle outside...
2 alleged ‘boogaloo’ members arrested in Michigan and Ohio
wmc
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs
FILE - North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, the latest...
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
wmc
2022 Memphis Housing Summit focuses on affordable housing options
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
After Pelosi attack, House chair wants answers from police