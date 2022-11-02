High speed chase leads to host of charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a chase involving police.

It happened early Tuesday morning in London.

Deputies were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. for a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229.

On the way there, police witnessed an SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

When they tried to pull the car over, the driver, later identified as Dustin Valentine, 38, of London, he took off, leading them on a chase that at times was more than 50mph over the speed limit.

The pursuit finally ended in the parking lot of a business off U.S. 25. Police say Valentine got out of the car and tried to fight with them and not obeying their commands.

When he was taken into custody, deputies realized he was under the influence. During a search of the SUV, police found pills, the car was not his and he was driving on a DUI suspended license.

Deputies later found out the suspect had assaulted a woman back at the apartments he was seen leaving from before the chase.

Valentine is charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, speeding, menacing, possession of a controlled substance, assault, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle and drugs not in a proper container.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

