Grand jury indicts man accused of robbing Corbin bank on federal charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man accused of robbing a bank earlier this year is now facing federal charges.

Late last month, a grand jury returned an indictment against Shawn Fox, 35, of Corbin.

Police say on September 27th, he entered the Community Trust Bank branch in North Corbin with a pistol and demanded money.

In the indictment, we found out he ended up with more than $5,300 when he left and took off in a Honda Civic before switching over to a Ford pickup truck. He was later arrested in Knox County.

He is currently being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center, but is being transferred to the custody of a U.S. marshal, who will transport him to federal court in London on November 21st.

He faces robbery charges at the moment. No word on if that will change in federal court.

