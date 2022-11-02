Governor Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of London police officer

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page(London Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of London Police Department Officer Logan Medlock.

The flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset on Friday, November 4.

Medlock was killed when his police cruiser was hit by a drunk driver early Sunday morning.

Funeral services are scheduled for noon on Friday at Corinth Baptist Church in London.

Burial will follow at the Roark Cemetery in Keavy.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
School lockdown generic photo.
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Alex Hamilton, who is listed at Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Baseball coach indicted, accused of showing sex video to underage kids
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help

Latest News

For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved...
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
(WKYT)
Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control
election voting
Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminds Kentuckians about Election Fraud Hotline
School lockdown generic photo.
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools