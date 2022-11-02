Governor Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of London police officer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of London Police Department Officer Logan Medlock.

The flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset on Friday, November 4.

Medlock was killed when his police cruiser was hit by a drunk driver early Sunday morning.

Funeral services are scheduled for noon on Friday at Corinth Baptist Church in London.

Burial will follow at the Roark Cemetery in Keavy.

