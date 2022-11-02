Getting warm and windy later this week

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve got clouds and a couple of showers in the region today, but the big story is going to be our possibility for some warmer and windier conditions as we head into the end of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Mostly cloudy skies from today look to become partly cloudy as we head through tonight as high pressure works back into the region during the overnight hours. We should remain mild overnight as lows only drop into the upper 40s to near 50°.

Our mix of sun and clouds continues into the day on Thursday as we begin to clear out. A ridge of high pressure begins to settle into the area, and that will help us start to warm up. Highs are back into the lower 70s. We should start to clear out more and more as we head into the overnight as we only fall back into the lower to middle 50s for overnight lows.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Things start to get interesting as we head into the end of the work week and into the weekend. While we have high pressure on top of us, big time low pressure will be getting going to our west. For us that means we’re going to start to see some breezy southwesterly winds by the time Friday rolls around. This will warm us up, yes, with highs in the middle 70s. However, those breezes, combined with our very dry ground and low humidity will mean higher than usual fire danger through the weekend. Please do not burn outside, things could get out of hand quickly!

Much warmer than average conditions continue through the early part of the weekend, with more breezy sunshine possible as we head into the day on Saturday as high climb back up into the upper 70s to near 80° in some spots. We stay mild and breezy overnight as well as lows only fall into the lower 60s. We continue to watch a low pressure and cold front pushing into the region by Sunday and into Monday. Timing is till a bit uncertain. But showers and storms will likely ramp up as we finish the weekend and get into early next week.

