Energy company moving to EKY industrial park, bringing jobs and more than $1 million investment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County.

The move will bring 25 full-time jobs and a $1.4 million investment to the county that historically has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state.

“The extension of the Mountain Parkway greatly improves access to Eastern Kentucky and positions new and existing businesses to invest, grow and create quality jobs for our residents in the region,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “This project will benefit Magoffin County and the surrounding area as Emerald Energy continues to grow in the Commonwealth. It has been a mission of my administration to create great jobs in Eastern Kentucky, and this is another step toward achieving that goal.”

As part of the project, new construction will begin in early 2024 on a 10,000-square-foot facility on five acres on Gifford Road in Salyersville that will house the company’s executive team, project supervisors, administrative staff, mapping personnel and field crews. It is expected to be done by the start of 2025.

Emerald will relocate from its current location in nearby Prestonsburg, where the company has operated since 2010.

