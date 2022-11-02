Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help

Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help(Walmart Paintsville Facebook Page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a heartwarming story to share with you.

A Facebook post from the Walmart in Paintsville said an employee had his bike stolen and had to walk to work Tuesday morning.

The post said a couple picked Tristan up and took him to work. The couple came inside the store and bought him a new bike so he would not have to walk to work.

“Tristan was very surprised and appreciative. It touched the hearts of our Management staff as well,” the post read.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Heather Lesak
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
FILE PHOTO: Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch in Perry District Court earlier this year.
Eastern Ky. sheriff found not guilty in assault case
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

Christian Soehnlein
Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
High speed chase leads to host of charges in Laurel County
Dreary conditions linger one more day before sunshine returns
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash