Dreary conditions linger one more day before sunshine returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I know it seems like forever since we’ve seen the sunshine, but it looks like we’re going to see it sooner rather than later in the coming days. Hang in there!

Today and Tonight

The stalled out front that continues to keep our skies gray should start to move today. When it does, I think it will spawn a few sprinkles or even light showers for the first half of the day. The further it gets away, the more our skies try to clear. We might, emphasis on MIGHT, see a few peeks of sunshine late. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, skies will continue that clearing trend and should completely clear out by morning. Lows will drop into the mid-40s for most.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine is BACK on Thursday! That will allow our highs to start a very much milder than average trend for several days, possibly all the way into the middle of next week. Highs on Thursday will top out in the low to mid-70s. We’ll drop back into the 40s under clear skies Thursday night.

Friday looks amazing too as we wrap up the work and school week. More sunshine, more mid-70s for temperatures. That’s not too shabby for early November.

Now, for the weekend forecast. Saturday looks pretty good, at least for the first half of the day. As we get closer on the modeling and get more data in, I’m not completely convinced that we are able to stay sunny all day. I think we see more clouds late and maybe some late rain chances. We’ll have to keep an eye on that for you. For Sunday, I do think we see some scattered rain chances that could carry over into early next week. The good news is that I think our highs stay into the mid to upper 70s both days.

