Crews respond to late night fire in Martin County

Photo Courtesy: Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is damaged, but still standing, thanks to the efforts of multiple fire crews.

Firefighters from several departments responded to Jackie’s Flower Shop in the Lovely community on Tuesday night.

In a post on the Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page, officials said they were requested as mutual aid to the Warfield Volunteer Fire Department to help battle the blaze.

Once the crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. The Inez firefighters were able to cut a hole in the roof so the other agencies were able to find and fight the fire.

Pauley Street was shut down for a while so crews could work and no injuries were reported.

