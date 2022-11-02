Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar

Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new episode of Behind the Investigation: Troubleshooters podcast is now available.

This week’s episode focuses on Gary Thompson, a man who was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”

