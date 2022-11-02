Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminds Kentuckians about Election Fraud Hotline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With the midterm elections less than one week away, Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminded Kentuckians about the Election Fraud Hotline.

“Tips from Kentuckians play a vital role in our efforts to investigate and prosecute criminal violations of election law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of the 2022 general election, and we encourage anyone who suspects election fraud to report it immediately by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.”

The Election Fraud Hotline is active throughout the year and records messages 24/7.

However, during the 2022 General Election, the hotline will be staffed from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Calls will be answered live during early in-person voting from November 3 through November 5 and on Election Day, November 8.

Tips submitted to the hotline will be investigated, and any claims of election fraud will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

Examples of election fraud include campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, poll disruption and voter or election worker intimidation.

