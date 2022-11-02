Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminds Kentuckians about Election Fraud Hotline

election voting
election voting(WILX)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With the midterm elections less than one week away, Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminded Kentuckians about the Election Fraud Hotline.

“Tips from Kentuckians play a vital role in our efforts to investigate and prosecute criminal violations of election law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of the 2022 general election, and we encourage anyone who suspects election fraud to report it immediately by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.”

The Election Fraud Hotline is active throughout the year and records messages 24/7.

However, during the 2022 General Election, the hotline will be staffed from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Calls will be answered live during early in-person voting from November 3 through November 5 and on Election Day, November 8.

Tips submitted to the hotline will be investigated, and any claims of election fraud will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

Examples of election fraud include campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, poll disruption and voter or election worker intimidation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
School lockdown generic photo.
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Alex Hamilton, who is listed at Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Baseball coach indicted, accused of showing sex video to underage kids
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help

Latest News

For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved...
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
(WKYT)
Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Governor Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of London police officer
School lockdown generic photo.
Lockdown lifted at two Eastern Ky. elementary schools