WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - Officials with a West Virginia nonprofit group said they were awarded $100,000 in grants for monkeypox vaccination and education efforts among LGTBQ individuals in 13 Appalachian states.

The Community Education Group received the grants to develop and distribute materials, offer grants and hold meetings aimed at reducing cultural stigmas and barriers related to the virus.

CEG will create and distribute monkeypox digital resource guides to more than 300 Appalachian health departments, along with rural healthcare associations and LGBTQ groups.

CEG also will accept grant applications from organizations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.