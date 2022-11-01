WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia

Monkeypox Vaccine
Monkeypox Vaccine(MGN, Matt Damon / Kentucky National Guard)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - Officials with a West Virginia nonprofit group said they were awarded $100,000 in grants for monkeypox vaccination and education efforts among LGTBQ individuals in 13 Appalachian states.

The Community Education Group received the grants to develop and distribute materials, offer grants and hold meetings aimed at reducing cultural stigmas and barriers related to the virus.

CEG will create and distribute monkeypox digital resource guides to more than 300 Appalachian health departments, along with rural healthcare associations and LGBTQ groups.

CEG also will accept grant applications from organizations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch in Perry District Court earlier this year.
Eastern Ky. sheriff found not guilty in assault case
WYMT First Alert Weather
Welcome to November! Clouds continue to linger as we start the new month
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
(Source: MGN)
Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion