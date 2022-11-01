Welcome to November! Clouds continue to linger as we start the new month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The new month is starting much like the old one ended: Dreary. The good news is that things will start to look up toward the end of this week.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Today and Tonight

Temperatures are starting out similar to what they did yesterday with conditions pretty much the same too. We will likely see a spotty shower or two this morning and mainly cloudy skies today. I do think, like yesterday, we could see a few peeks of sunshine, but clouds will be the big story. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to around 50.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday, but I think we will see the skies gradually clear, especially the deeper into the day we get. Temperatures will stay similar for one more day, hanging out in the mid 60s. As the skies clear Wednesday night, I think we drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing back above average into the low 70s. That warming trend continues into the early parts of the first weekend of November before the forecast gets a little confusing. We look to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds through Saturday, but the models are definitely out of sorts as we head into Election Week.

Right now, it looks like we will stay mild temperature wise through Election Day Tuesday, but it’s almost like a cold front is approaching and then just stalls to our west. It’s definitely something we’re watching closely. For now, we can’t rule out at least stray chances for rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.