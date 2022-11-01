Tennessee ranked 1st in first College Football Playoff rankings

(WYMT) - After an 8-0 start to the season, the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked atop the College Football Playoff rankings.

Five SEC teams were ranked in the College Football Playoff committees initial rankings. Georgia opened up at third, Alabama is ranked sixth, LSU is ranked 10th, Ole Miss is ranked 11th.

Kentucky was not included in the initial rankings.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Tennessee (8-0) SEC 2 Ohio State (8-0) Big Ten 3 Georgia (8-0) SEC 4 Clemson (8-0) ACC 5 Michigan (8-0) Big Ten 6 Alabama (7-1) SEC 7 TCU (8-0) Big 12 8 Oregon (7-1) Pac-12 9 USC (7-1) Pac-12 10 LSU (6-2) SEC 11 Ole Miss (8-1) SEC 12 UCLA (7-1) Pac-12 13 Kansas State (6-2) Big 12 14 Utah (6-2) Pac-12 15 Penn State (6-2) Big Ten 16 Illinois (7-1) Big Ten 17 North Carolina (7-1) ACC 18 Oklahoma State (6-2) Big 12 19 Tulane (7-1) American 20 Syracuse (6-2) ACC 21 Wake Forest (6-2) ACC 22 NC State (6-2) ACC 23 Oregon State (6-2) Pac-12 24 Texas (5-3) Big 12 25 UCF (6-2) American

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.