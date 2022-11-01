Tennessee ranked 1st in first College Football Playoff rankings

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WYMT) - After an 8-0 start to the season, the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked atop the College Football Playoff rankings.

Five SEC teams were ranked in the College Football Playoff committees initial rankings. Georgia opened up at third, Alabama is ranked sixth, LSU is ranked 10th, Ole Miss is ranked 11th.

Kentucky was not included in the initial rankings.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Tennessee(8-0)SEC
2Ohio State(8-0)Big Ten
3Georgia(8-0)SEC
4Clemson(8-0)ACC
5Michigan(8-0)Big Ten
6Alabama(7-1)SEC
7TCU(8-0)Big 12
8Oregon(7-1)Pac-12
9USC(7-1)Pac-12
10LSU(6-2)SEC
11Ole Miss(8-1)SEC
12UCLA(7-1)Pac-12
13Kansas State(6-2)Big 12
14Utah(6-2)Pac-12
15Penn State(6-2)Big Ten
16Illinois(7-1)Big Ten
17North Carolina(7-1)ACC
18Oklahoma State(6-2)Big 12
19Tulane(7-1)American
20Syracuse(6-2)ACC
21Wake Forest(6-2)ACC
22NC State(6-2)ACC
23Oregon State(6-2)Pac-12
24Texas(5-3)Big 12
25UCF(6-2)American

