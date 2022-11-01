Tennessee ranked 1st in first College Football Playoff rankings
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WYMT) - After an 8-0 start to the season, the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked atop the College Football Playoff rankings.
Five SEC teams were ranked in the College Football Playoff committees initial rankings. Georgia opened up at third, Alabama is ranked sixth, LSU is ranked 10th, Ole Miss is ranked 11th.
Kentucky was not included in the initial rankings.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Tennessee
|(8-0)
|SEC
|2
|Ohio State
|(8-0)
|Big Ten
|3
|Georgia
|(8-0)
|SEC
|4
|Clemson
|(8-0)
|ACC
|5
|Michigan
|(8-0)
|Big Ten
|6
|Alabama
|(7-1)
|SEC
|7
|TCU
|(8-0)
|Big 12
|8
|Oregon
|(7-1)
|Pac-12
|9
|USC
|(7-1)
|Pac-12
|10
|LSU
|(6-2)
|SEC
|11
|Ole Miss
|(8-1)
|SEC
|12
|UCLA
|(7-1)
|Pac-12
|13
|Kansas State
|(6-2)
|Big 12
|14
|Utah
|(6-2)
|Pac-12
|15
|Penn State
|(6-2)
|Big Ten
|16
|Illinois
|(7-1)
|Big Ten
|17
|North Carolina
|(7-1)
|ACC
|18
|Oklahoma State
|(6-2)
|Big 12
|19
|Tulane
|(7-1)
|American
|20
|Syracuse
|(6-2)
|ACC
|21
|Wake Forest
|(6-2)
|ACC
|22
|NC State
|(6-2)
|ACC
|23
|Oregon State
|(6-2)
|Pac-12
|24
|Texas
|(5-3)
|Big 12
|25
|UCF
|(6-2)
|American
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.