Stray showers tomorrow followed by toasty temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch another weak system make a run at the region for the day on Wednesday. We might see a little bit of rain in some spots, but unfortunately not enough of it.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch clouds on the increase as we run through tonight thanks to another weak system moving into our region. These clouds will keep us from getting too chilly as we drop those temperatures only down into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies look to continue into the day on Wednesday as we watch a couple showers work into the region. Now, we’ll take any rain we can get, but we certainly need more than we’ll likely get tomorrow to ease the drought and wildfire threat. We stay mild with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Drying skies overnight as we fall back into the middle 40s.

Late Week and Beyond

Like we said yesterday, the models continue to be inconsistent when it comes to the late week and weekend forecast. However, it does appear breezy southwesterly winds are going to combine with sunshine to bring us much warmer than average temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs nearly 10º above average in the lower to middle 70s.

The problem is that the rain we’ve seen hasn’t helped the drought issues much at all. Our ground is still very dry and breezy conditions will make for very favorable conditions for wildfires to spread. Please do not burn outside late this week and this weekend, because it could get out of control very, very quickly.

After this weekend, models are still inconsistent, but some showers and storms could work in by Sunday and Monday around the region.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.