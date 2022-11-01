State volleyball quarterfinals set

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three mountain teams competed for one of two spots in the state volleyball quarterfinals.

Whitley County won the program’s first state tournament match in a 3-1 finish over Wolfe County.

All “A” state champion Paintsville fell in three sets to Notre Dame Academy.

The Pandas will face the Colonels Thursday, November 3 at 5 p.m. at George Rogers Clark.

