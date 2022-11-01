Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted on charges in Ohio

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A call about a missing person in Laurel County ended with a Clay County man arrested on unrelated charges Friday.

Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department responded around 10:00 a.m. Friday to a call about a potential missing person.

Deputies say that 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale of Manchester made the call from a parking lot just off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway. After some investigation, it was determined that the report Hale made about a missing woman was false.

At the same time, deputies discovered that Hale was wanted on felony theft charges out of Ohio. He was arrested and also charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

