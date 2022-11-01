Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted on charges in Ohio

37-year-old Kevin D. Hale was arrested in Laurel County Friday morning, October 28.
37-year-old Kevin D. Hale was arrested in Laurel County Friday morning, October 28.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A call about a missing person in Laurel County ended with a Clay County man arrested on unrelated charges Friday.

Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department responded around 10:00 a.m. Friday to a call about a potential missing person.

Deputies say that 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale of Manchester made the call from a parking lot just off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway. After some investigation, it was determined that the report Hale made about a missing woman was false.

At the same time, deputies discovered that Hale was wanted on felony theft charges out of Ohio. He was arrested and also charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance

Latest News

Candlelight Vigil for London Officer - 6:00 p.m.
Candlelight Vigil for London Officer - 6:00 p.m.
London Officer Latest - 4:00 p.m.
London Officer Latest - 4:00 p.m.
London Officer Latest - 6:00 p.m.
London Officer Latest - 6:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - October 31, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - October 31, 2022