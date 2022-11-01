2 police officers in stable condition after shooting in Newark, NJ

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching at least one rooftop.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark police officers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport.

The officers were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.

Both were in stable condition, according to a person with knowledge of their conditions who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of a planned news conference.

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching on top of and around the base of at least one multistory building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note

Latest News

London Strike - 4:00 p.m.
London Strike - 4:00 p.m.
Early Voting - 4:30 p.m.
Early Voting - 4:30 p.m.
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on...
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying