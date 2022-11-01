‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of the sun.(NOIRLAB)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As beautiful as the illustration released in the Astronomical Journal on Monday may be, what it shows is terrifying.

It’s a massive asteroid orbiting near Earth lit up by the brilliance of the sun called a “planet killer.”

Astronomers said they spotted the asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. They said it’s more than a mile wide.

One scientist said if an asteroid that big hit Earth, it “would be a mass extinction event like there hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years.”

However, experts said it wouldn’t happen for centuries. Even then, they don’t know the asteroid’s orbit with enough precision to say how dangerous it could become in the future.

The team said it expects to find more “planet killer” asteroids over the next couple of years.

There are already more than 27,000 near-Earth asteroids in all shapes and sizes, scientists said.

No asteroids are currently on a direct impact course with Earth, but detecting the threat of near-Earth objects that could cause massive damage is a primary focus of NASA and other space organizations around the world.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note

Latest News

London Strike - 4:00 p.m.
London Strike - 4:00 p.m.
Early Voting - 4:30 p.m.
Early Voting - 4:30 p.m.
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on...
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying