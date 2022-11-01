Officials find 17 additional unmarked graves connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.(KTUL, KJRH, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) – An additional 17 unmarked graves have been found in Tulsa as part of the city’s efforts to find unidentified victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

An Oklahoma archeologist said the graves were uncovered at an excavation site in the Oaklawn Cemetery.

The city has been conducting a years-long investigation into the events of the massacre, which was inflicted by a white mob and targeted Black residents.

The attack destroyed Tulsa’s Greenwood District, a thriving Black economic hub at that time.

As many as 300 people were killed, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum. However, only 26 death certificates were issued for the victims.

An excavation at the cemetery last year led to the remains of 19 victims.

A second excavation began last week, eventually uncovering the 17 additional graves.

Officials are working to identify the victims through forensic genetic genealogical testing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note

Latest News

London Strike - 4:00 p.m.
London Strike - 4:00 p.m.
Early Voting - 4:30 p.m.
Early Voting - 4:30 p.m.
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on...
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying