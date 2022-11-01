Near-record Powerball jackpot sparks lottery fever

The jackpot tonight is the second largest Powerball ever.
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The biggest Powerball winner in Kentucky history claimed a $128.6 million jackpot in 2009.

The jackpot Monday night exceeded $1 billion and was the second largest Powerball ever.

It was enough to encourage many to play the lottery for the first time.

“It would be nice to win,” first time player Taylor Lickliter said. “It would be great. I’m just excited to have some fun with it.”

And many are taking the chance.

In 2021, the Kentucky Lottery averaged $195 thousand a day in sales. Recently, on Saturday alone, sales topped $1.3 million.

At Bader’s Food Mart on S. 1st Street, there was added excitement Monday behind the sales.

Clerk Sam Singer invited customers to buy the “winning Powerball ticket.”

“They don’t want the losing ticket,” Singer said. “Nobody ever comes in here and say could you please sell me the losing ticket?”

Several customers shared their plans for the money if they win.

“I’d help the homeless,” Sharon Davis said. “I’d help a whole lot of people. There’s nothing I could do with that much money. So I would basically give most of it away.”

“Actually, I would buy me a Volkswagen Beetle convertible,” clerk Renada Frampton said. “And my grandson would have a Bugatti power wheel.”

No one had the winning Powerball numbers on Monday night, so the jackpot rolls over and grows even larger.

