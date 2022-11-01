LIHEAP application opens November 7th across the state

LIHEAP
LIHEAP(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application opens on November 7th and closes on December 16th.

As cooler temperatures approach families begin thinking about warming their home.

Executive Director of LKLP community action agency, Ricky Baker said LIHEAP could help many people in the region.

“It’s to help low-income families pay for their utility bills mainly in the winter months,” he said.

Families or individuals who qualify for the program receive assistance with their month heating expenses.

“It’s very critical because so many of our families are on fixed income and elderly, and a lot of times it comes down to a decision of well do I buy food or buy medicine or do I pay for my utility assistance,” Baker said.

He also added that LIHEAP is available to people across the state, but it does not pay for the entire heating season but assist so families have extra income for other needs.

“Everyone that applies that is eligible is approved, so there’s no limit on dollars.,” he said.

Families must meet specific income requirements to be eligible for the funding.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note

Latest News

London Strike - 4:00 p.m.
London Strike - 4:00 p.m.
Early Voting - 4:30 p.m.
Early Voting - 4:30 p.m.
Kynect health insurance enrollment now open for 2023
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Crews to respond fire at Pike County Detention Center