Latest available Ky unemployment data shows while jobless rates fell for most, EKY counties still have high rates

(WHSV)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WAVE) - Kentucky’s county unemployment data for September has been released.

Jobless rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between September 2021 and September 2022, according to the unemployment data.

This is according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

The jobless rate jumped from 4.2% to 4.8% in Hancock County. No counties stayed at the same rate.

In our region, Magoffin County continues to lead the way with an 8.9% unemployment rate, followed by Martin at 7.3% and Breathitt at 7%. Even still, those three counties have come down by at least 2% in the one-year measurement period.

The county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes.

The state’s unadjusted unemployment rate was 3.3% for September 2022 and 3.3% for the nation.

For the state’s seasonally adjusted September 2022 unemployment rate, click or tap here.

