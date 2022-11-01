Kynect health insurance enrollment now open for 2023

(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians in search of health insurance coverage can now shop through the state’s exchange.

Health and dental coverage plans that begin in 2023 are now available to enroll in on the state’s Kynect marketplace. Enrollment is open through January 15.

All of the plans on the marketplace cover ten essential health benefits including emergency services, hospitalization, lab service and prescription drugs.

“Taking care of our health and well-being is critical – and Kynect makes it easy and more affordable to do so,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Health care is a basic human right – and in Kentucky, we have made it a top priority to remove barriers to health care so our families can live their best life.”

“In addition to the peace of mind that health and dental coverage brings,” Cabinet of Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said. “There is no doubt that having a way to pay for health care helps people get into and stay in the workforce.”

You can browse plans by zip code on the Kynect website or be linked up with a “kynector,” who is trained to explain coverage options. You can contact them online or by calling 855-459-6328.

