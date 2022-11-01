Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The future of abortion access in Kentucky could hinge on a constitutional question on the ballot next week.

Kentucky voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion.

Fervor is running high on both sides. Addia Wuchner, the chairwoman of the pro-amendment Yes for Life Alliance, calls it a pivotal moment.

Yet abortion-rights supporters say the legislature’s hardline stand against abortion is why constitutional protections are necessary.

The statewide vote comes when most abortions in Kentucky are on hold amid a court battle over a state law that triggered a near-total ban on abortion.

