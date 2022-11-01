Issues and Answers: Brightview Health on addiction and recovery

By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, there were 2,250 overdose deaths in Kentucky, a 14.5 percent increase from 2020.

Perry County itself was third in the state in terms of overdose deaths.

Fentanyl was involved in nearly 73 percent of all overdose deaths. Are things improving? And what can be done?

As National Substance Abuse Prevention Month comes to a close, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Leann Gullett and Nikki Gibson with Brightview Health on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition.

You can watch the entire conversation above.

