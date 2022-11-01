Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Once there, officers found one man dead. Police would not identify the person killed.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
(AP) - Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.

Takeoff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to The Associated Press that Takeoff had died.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

No arrests have been announced.

The Grammy-nominated rap trio from Georgia have had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including their multi-week No. 1 “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

They earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

They also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta.”

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month.

Associated Press writers Juan A. Lozano in Houston and Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

