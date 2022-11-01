Housing Development Alliance receives $50,000 donation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance received a large donation Tuesday to go toward building a new home for a flood survivor.

The Eastman Corporation from Kingsport, Tenn. donated $50,000 to help build the new home in Eastern Kentucky.

HDA officials said that since the organization receives no direct funding for recovery, the only way they can receive help is through donations from individuals and companies.

Alliance officials also said the construction on the home would begin soon thanks to Eastman’s donation.

