Housing Development Alliance receives $50,000 donation

Eastman Vice President Brendan Boyd, Housing Development Alliance Assistant Director Chris...
Eastman Vice President Brendan Boyd, Housing Development Alliance Assistant Director Chris Doll, Ani Boyd (Brendan's wife; an HDA volunteer who has worked at Appalachia Service Project and is the Former Director of Homeownership at Eastern Eight Community Development Corporation), and Eastman Public Affairs Representative Matthew Potter(Housing Development Alliance)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance received a large donation Tuesday to go toward building a new home for a flood survivor.

The Eastman Corporation from Kingsport, Tenn. donated $50,000 to help build the new home in Eastern Kentucky.

HDA officials said that since the organization receives no direct funding for recovery, the only way they can receive help is through donations from individuals and companies.

Alliance officials also said the construction on the home would begin soon thanks to Eastman’s donation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Byrd made his first appearance in court in Laurel County Monday morning.
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Fire Department Facebook page
Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Police officer and driver identified in Laurel County deadly crash
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note

Latest News

London Strike - 4:00 p.m.
London Strike - 4:00 p.m.
Early Voting - 4:30 p.m.
Early Voting - 4:30 p.m.
London Strike - 5:30 p.m.
London Strike - 5:30 p.m.
LIHEAP
LIHEAP application opens November 7th across the state
Kynect health insurance enrollment now open for 2023