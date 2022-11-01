Fed to discuss increasing interest rates

Federal Reserve building
Federal Reserve building(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Federal Open Market Committee is kicking off a two day meeting Tuesday, Nov 1, where officials will try to manage the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in decades.

The Federal Reserve has been expected to increase interest rates by three quarters of a point, which would be it’s fourth straight increase.

There has been recent speculation the increase could be only half a point. Those increases make it more expensive to borrow money for things like cars and homes, but there is concern continued increases could hurt the economy.

This comes as the Biden administration says a recent GDP report showed job growth, and a potential decrease in prices.

“Some slowing in the pace of inflation, which was also a welcome sign,” White House Council of Economic Advisors Member Jared Burnstein said. “Still too elevated no question. But some cracks in that wall, moving in the right direction.”

The actual rate hike would take place in December, but the Fed’s decision would likely impact markets immediately.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
FILE PHOTO: Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch in Perry District Court earlier this year.
Eastern Ky. sheriff found not guilty in assault case
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
Seoul: North Korea fires additional 6 missiles
Dreary conditions linger one more day before sunshine returns
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
2 arrested after kids found in home with dog feces, dirty diapers
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
The suspect faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary elder abuse and more. He also...
Alleged Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to state charges