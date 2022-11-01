Eight school resource officers sworn in for Floyd County Schools

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A plan several years in the making has now come to fruition for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Eight officers were sworn in as school resource officers for Floyd County Schools on Tuesday.

With the help of the Prestonsburg Police Department, there is SROs at every school in the county.

Some of the officers said this role is a change in pace for them but they feel honored to serve Floyd County in this way.

”I’ve already spoken to a lot of parents that were tickled to death that we’re already there,” said Sgt. Kevin Shepherd, who is a school resource officer through the sheriff’s office. “Its pretty surprising that we were able to get on board with that quick, so I’m kind of proud of the community and the higher ups in these agencies to push us along a little faster. Its something that’s important; its needed.”

A few members with the Lifeguard Ambulance Service were also sworn in on Tuesday.

The ambulance service is partnering with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to train officers on treating rapid injuries and other skills they would need to assess a medical emergency.

